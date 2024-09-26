The clothes are intended to feel “genderless,” per a press release, as the focus is on making them compatible to layer with a quintessentially French feeling of ease. Each look is clean and minimalist in its cut, but varies in volume, which is what makes mixing and matching products fun. Even a tonal ensemble (the dominant aesthetic featured in the lookbook), has an interesting vibe because every item channels its own kind of movement, like a long coat that fits seamlessly over a tailored shirt and draped pants. The French flair is unmistakable in the relaxed way things effortlessly fall into each other.