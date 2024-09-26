All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Gird your coins: The latest Uniqlo U by Christophe Lemaire collection is here, and it puts a rich spin on fall wardrobe basics, with a focus on utility wear.
With more than thirty items, the Fall/Winter 2024 drop isn't obsessed with trends — instead, it has a clear emphasis on timelessness, evident in lambswool zip-up jackets and pleated denim trousers.
A sense of “quiet luxury” is ever-present, but the prices, as always, are easy on the wallet, starting at $24.90 for a crossbody sling bag and going up to $129.90 for a Pufftech coat.
Lemaire, who also leads his namesake label alongside Sarah Linh Tran, is known for his ability to breathe new life into classic pieces. That’s evident in his autumnal Uniqlo U collection, which sticks to a narrow neutral color palette (think oat, khaki green, and chocolate brown) on luxurious textures. It thrives in this simplicity, spanning every apparel category needed for the now-cooler weather — outerwear, knits, shirts, bottoms, and dresses — across 16 womenswear garments and 15 menswear pieces, plus three accessories. Sizes vary throughout the line, but most women’s pieces range from XS to XL, while men’s will go from XXS to 3XL.
The clothes are intended to feel “genderless,” per a press release, as the focus is on making them compatible to layer with a quintessentially French feeling of ease. Each look is clean and minimalist in its cut, but varies in volume, which is what makes mixing and matching products fun. Even a tonal ensemble (the dominant aesthetic featured in the lookbook), has an interesting vibe because every item channels its own kind of movement, like a long coat that fits seamlessly over a tailored shirt and draped pants. The French flair is unmistakable in the relaxed way things effortlessly fall into each other.
Uniqlo has been working hard to establish itself as a tastemaker in fashion retail, including through its recent appointment of British designer Clare Waight Keller to creative director of the brand. Its partnership with Lemaire, which began in 2016, is another testament to its dedication to offer customers a range of styles.