Wang's collection of bodysuits, tees, leggings, bras, and briefs for men and women is made with Uniqlo’s Heattech fabric and is priced between $15 and $40. The products will come in neutral colors, as well as a surprise shade, neon green — which is Wang's favorite color. "The thing that I love about these pieces is that they can really be worn on so many different occasions," he said. "Wear the bra top with a high-waisted jean and a denim jacket,” he suggests. "Or maybe just the bra on its own?"