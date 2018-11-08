Update: Say hello to everything you'll need to get you through the winter. Alexander Wang's heattech collection for Uniqlo is available starting today.
This article was originally published on October 10, 2018.
Fresh off of its insanely popular collaboration with J.W. Anderson, Uniqlo is keeping up the momentum with its latest designer partnership. On Wednesday, Alexander Wang revealed his new intimates collection with Uniqlo, telling Vogue he's always bought "socks, underwear, those everyday essential items," from the retailer. "It’s not fussy, it’s pure, there’s quality to it," he says of Uniqlo's offering.
Come November 8, Wang will be adding his own not-fussy, quality pieces to Uniqlo's range. It all started as a way to marry Uniqlo’s special Heattech fabric with underwear. "Heattech is a program created out of innovation, function, and utility," the designer said. "It’s something that I’ve always been very inspired by, by the advancement and innovation in fabrication. I wanted to think about it in a way where even if it wasn’t just worn on the inside — if you wore it as a top as something to lounge around in — you feel like there’s a style, an aesthetic that could stand on its own."
The collection is a full circle moment for the designer, who actually used to work at Uniqlo before launching his namesake brand. He stayed in touch with Uniqlo’s CEO and president Tadashi Yanai, who told Wang the two could connect when he had an idea. And now, that idea has come to fruition.
Wang's collection of bodysuits, tees, leggings, bras, and briefs for men and women is made with Uniqlo’s Heattech fabric and is priced between $15 and $40. The products will come in neutral colors, as well as a surprise shade, neon green — which is Wang's favorite color. "The thing that I love about these pieces is that they can really be worn on so many different occasions," he said. "Wear the bra top with a high-waisted jean and a denim jacket,” he suggests. "Or maybe just the bra on its own?"