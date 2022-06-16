Open your closet and take a step back. If the questions "What do I wear?" or "Did I have that on last week?" are lingering in the back of your mind, we feel you. Yearning for a seasonal fashion refresh is understandable — even if your bank account says otherwise. Luckily, rebuilding a summer wardrobe from top to bottom isn't the only solution to this style conundrum; sometimes you just need one or two new foundational pieces to pull a fresh look together. Allow us to point you in the direction of Uniqlo, a trusty reader-favorite retailer known for its affordably priced and reliable basics. For instance, you can easily find under-$50 staples like breathable flare dresses, perfectly cut cotton T-shirts, and effortless linen shorts — all available in a wide range of sizes (from XXS to XXL) and kaleidoscopic colorways (black and off-white are, of course, a given). Below, browse five excellent Uniqlo basics that are more than worthy of your style rotation as summer-outfit building blocks. (The shimmering accessories and fashionable handbags can wait.)
Advertisement
The A-line style of this linen-blend frock has a tailored yet laid-back look. Also, the shirring emits a fit-and-flare silhouette if you were looking for something beyond Y2K-inspired mini dresses. It comes in four playful colors — off-white, orange, green, and navy — so you can bring a little color to your wardrobe this season.
A cozy ribbed tank top is like a blank canvas. It opens the door to a world of creative style opportunities, and there is always room for more. Uniqlo's Ribbed Henley Cropped Tank Top is designed to be your new treasured piece with its soft cotton fabric and variety of colors.
Introducing the shorts that'll get you from the couch to the gym. These soft cotton-polyester bottoms are roomy enough to lounge at home in and then wear for a jog around the neighborhood. They're a one-and-done piece without the need for an outfit change, and they have a sporty piping detail on the flat waistband. — that way you don't have to worry about them slipping down.
Imagine an effortless, relaxed-fit button-up that's wrinkle-resistant. Sounds too good to be true, right? However, Uniqlo's Rayon Short-Sleeve Blouse accomplishes that. The high-low top is easy to care for as it has a blend of rayon and polyester, so it's smooth and soft and not too stiff. When it comes to appearance, it has a professional flair that works for the office and sophisticated weekend brunches.
Advertisement
Set aside your denim cutoffs for a different day. These adorable paper-bag shorts offer a fashionable touch with the drawstring waistband. They don't lose the styling capabilities your usual jean shorts deliver: The linen shorts cinch at the waist to give shape, while the wide-leg cut allows maximum air circulation. Breezy and easy.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.