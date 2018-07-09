If you asked me four years ago how I would have felt about ditching my oversized tote for a "mini bag," I would have shown you the door. The staying power of shoulder bags and oversized satchels had me convinced I needed those three semi-full bottles of Advil, a laptop, and gym shoes on me at all times. But the explosion of too-cute-to-be-true pint-sized purses has jumpstarted a more modest me, and I've done a decent pivot from bag lady to the kind of dangerous woman who packs only one lipstick shade, whether it matches my look or not.