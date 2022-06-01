Minimalists, this is your safe haven: We're talking neutral wardrobe essentials for summer. Make a hefty amount of room between your nap dresses and white sneakers to greet more warm-weather staples: breezy button-downs, flowy blouses, and sandals in summer neutrals. Think creamy white, light taupe, and sky blue to create effortless, airy outfits.
To help you visualize the benefits of a neutral outfit, we've picked three looks for three different scenarios: an errand-filled weekday, a weekend brunch date, and a day at the beach, below. As you mix and match the items ahead, you might be surprised to find yourself right at the doorstep of the coastal grandma aesthetic, but with a dash of youthful cool.
A Quick, Slick Errand Getup
Ever since matching sweatsuits became a thing, a clean set emerged as a go-to for lounging about or running errands — especially if it's in neutral tones. Don't get me wrong: I love a spray of vibrant hues or the occasional print, but that requires effort to pick out and organize a whole set of accessories. No one has time for that when rushing out the door, and that's where a light taupe getup comes in. It's not white. It's not brown. It's the perfect medium tint. H&M keeps it trouble-free with its coordinated soft jersey tank tops and leggings created from an organic cotton blend. Pair it with the brand's wide-brim hat and trench coat to add a bit of pizzaz to your "I rolled out of bed like this" ensemble.
An Airy Monochromatic Brunch Look
Casual, cute summer outfits don't always have to be cut-off shorts, a T-shirt, and a baseball cap. They can be all-white ensembles, such as the above, that make you look instantly put together. The flowy fabric of the wrap-bow top is roomy yet has a shape with the crossed V-neck detail and side-bow fastening. The wide-leg jeans won't uncomfortably stick to your legs like a more fitted pair, and they have a frayed hem for a relaxed-fit silhouette. Top it off with 100% leather sandals that have an itty-bitty kitten heel for a bit of height and oomph.
A Relaxing-By-The-Beach 'Fit
For a day in the sun, you might reach for your trusty sunscreen and statement sunglasses. You'll also want to slip into this breezy pale blue striped button-up and white pants before you go. It's comfy to move about in, and the items are made out of J.Crew's breathable gauzy cotton-blend fabric. Also, the best part is you can fashion the classic-fit button-down as a coverup for your bikini top. (That pop of blue will accentuate the sparkle in the water.)
The neutral-hued accessories are ideal for laid-back beach days, as the sandals are waterproof and easy to slip in and out of. The Raffia Sack Bag is roomy enough to hold your essentials — like a good book, water bottle, and Airpods. Both could be recycled into countless airy outfits.
