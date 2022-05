These Are The Supergoop! Sunscreens Worth Buying

IMHO, Supergoop!'s color products (including their SPF-infused Shimmershade cream eyeshadows ) don't get enough hype. This is probably my all-time favorite BB/CC cream, and for a few reasons. For starters, I love that it has SPF 50. Next, the shade range is better than most in the category — I wear 226W. However, the best thing about it isn't even the bomb SPF protection; the way it looks and feels on my skin is on par with luxury foundations (that's to say, very natural, not cakey). One thing to keep in mind is that it offers moderate to full coverage, so a little goes a long way.