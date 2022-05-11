These Are The Supergoop! Sunscreens Worth Buying

This sleeper hit (just kidding) makes it onto this list because it truly is invisible. It looks and feels like a mattifying makeup primer, but has SPF 40 protection. (I've even gotten my skin care-averse boyfriend hooked on the stuff, and that's truly an endorsement of the highest caliber.) Because the texture is on the dry side, it won't add a dewy glow like other Supergoop! products — this isn't a dealbreaker for me since I have oily skin, but something dry or combo types may want to keep in mind.