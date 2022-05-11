These Are The Supergoop! Sunscreens Worth Buying

Whether you’re a frequent reader of Refinery29 or are proudly well-versed in the world of SPF, you’ve definitely heard of Supergoop!. (The exclamation point is a fraction of the enthusiasm the brand has for all things sun safety.) While Supergoop! has a smattering of bonafide bestsellers (ever heard of Unseen Sunscreen?), the brand’s SPF œuvre is secretly full of hidden gems.
In this essay, I will I would know, because my own sunscreen wardrobe is positively stacked.
From the $25 dry-oil solid stick sunscreen that delivers a dose of dewy hydration to the body sunscreen with beautifying benefits, these are the six tried-and-true Supergoop! gems that deserve a moment in the (safe) sun.
This sleeper hit (just kidding) makes it onto this list because it truly is invisible. It looks and feels like a mattifying makeup primer, but has SPF 40 protection. (I've even gotten my skin care-averse boyfriend hooked on the stuff, and that's truly an endorsement of the highest caliber.) Because the texture is on the dry side, it won't add a dewy glow like other Supergoop! products — this isn't a dealbreaker for me since I have oily skin, but something dry or combo types may want to keep in mind.
Another hero product is Supergoop!'s PLAY lotion, which also comes in an SPF 30 lotion, plus spray and mineral formulations. The SPF 50 lotion is my favorite of the bunch, and has the most nourishing gel-cream texture. It feels refreshing on skin, and my skin immediately feels hydrated after I slather it on. Plus, there's no hint of a white cast on my tan skin – just a healthy, dewy gleam.
Supergoop!'s Glowscreen has amassed a dedicated legion of fans, but I actually think the true star of the Glowscreen fam is the body sunscreen. (Glowscreen is a little too dewy for me, sadly.) While Glowscreen's face lotion has a glazed donut, tinted finish, the body version looks translucent white out the tube, with a hint of gold micro-shimmer throughout. Once you start blending it, the true magic happens; my previously dull limbs are transformed into radiant, goddess-like things of nature, and when the sun hits just right — the effect is otherworldly. (I recently wore this on an outdoor soirée on the water, and my skin looked luminous from sunset to sundown.) The scintillating sheen also photographs extremely well, and has a blurring effect that gives you supermodel-worthy gams.
We did a deep dive on Supergoop!'s latest sunscreen drop when it launched in March, and it's already skyrocketed to fave status. What I love about it is that it offers a lightweight veil of hydration with the same undetectable finish as Unseen. The texture is similar to gel-cream moisturizers that my oily skin readily drinks up, so it's a no-brainer that this one has become a new go-to of mine in two short months.
Stick sunscreens can sometimes be unfriendly to acne-prone skin, but not this one. It's a solid dry oil stick (aka no white cast), that blends in with a crystal-clear, dewy finish. Since the cardinal sin of sunscreen is not reapplying, I usually keep Glow Stick in my bag for easy touch-ups. (At $25, it's also one of the more affordable Supergoop! formulas.) In addition to adding a luminous glow to my face, this stuff is also great for re-upping SPF on my chest and shoulders.
IMHO, Supergoop!'s color products (including their SPF-infused Shimmershade cream eyeshadows) don't get enough hype. This is probably my all-time favorite BB/CC cream, and for a few reasons. For starters, I love that it has SPF 50. Next, the shade range is better than most in the category — I wear 226W. However, the best thing about it isn't even the bomb SPF protection; the way it looks and feels on my skin is on par with luxury foundations (that's to say, very natural, not cakey). One thing to keep in mind is that it offers moderate to full coverage, so a little goes a long way.
