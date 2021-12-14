Supergoop! Just Launched Its Most Hydrating Sunscreen Formula Ever

As wild as it seems, there was a time where sunscreen wasn't fun – like at all. Formulas weren't luxurious, they were a necessarily evil in exchange for a fun day at the beach; scents were cloying, formulas were greasy, and it was overall a 0/10 experience.
One brand that's managed to make SPF the most delightful part of our skin-care routines is Supergoop!. After concocting everything from virtually invisible sunscreens to dewy lotions that rival your favorite highlighter, they're closing 2021 with a bang with Daily Dose Hydra-Ceramide Boost SPF 40 — and we tried it first.
Advertisement
Here's what you need to know about this brand-new SPF BFF: The stuff hydrates like your favorite face oil, but is formulated with chemical sunscreen actives that offer SPF 40 protection. (It also bestows a gorgeous glow that makes your skin gleam from the inside out.) Ahead, read along as I take the new launch for a spin.
Face oils have been hit or miss with my acne-prone skin, so I was cautiously optimistic about Supergoop!'s new drop. However, I quickly fell in love with how my skin drank the stuff up. (After testing Daily Dose for two weeks, it has yet to break me out – not an inconsequential feat.) As I continued to use it every morning, it definitely made my skin feel softer and more supple over time. "With this formula in particular, we wanted to reach people with a compromised skin barrier, who have dehydrated and even damaged skin," Supergoop! founder and CEO Holly Thaggard exclusively tells Refinery29. "This product combines the power of ceramides, squalane, hyaluronic acid, and microbiome-friendly prebiotics for an ultra-lightweight moisturizing oil, created to not only nourish and moisturize the skin, but also protect and rebalance the skin barrier with broad spectrum SPF 40, for a hydrated and glowing complexion."
If the idea of a sunscreen oil makes you think of glazed bodies magnifying the sun's rays – well, same, TBH. "The old days of slathering on tanning oil instead of sunscreen are thankfully long gone, and we’ve discovered that an oil format actually allows for a luxurious delivery of UVA + UVB protection that nourishes the skin and provides an immediate healthy glow," explains Thaggard, who recommends layering other SPF products in tandem with Daily Dose to create "a highly personalized 'SPF outfit.'”
Advertisement
Since I used about a dropper of product for my entire face, I chased this step with a separate tinted sunscreen to double as a skin tint. (FYI, the Skin Cancer Foundation recommends one fluid ounce for your face and body, with at least a "nickel-sized dollop" for the face alone.) "I recommend layering it on top of an everyday moisturizer like Superscreen for ultimate hydration in the winter," suggests Thaggard. "And if you're applying makeup next, I recommend adding one of our beauty base layers — Glowscreen is my personal favorite! — on top of Daily Dose, for an extra glow."
At $46, it's not an inexpensive product by any means — but given its short- and long-term skin benefits, it's a must-try for any lover of SPF. (If you're ready to cop, it'll be available online at Supergoop.com and Sephora.com beginning December 28, and in Sephora stores on December 31.)
Daily Dose Hydra-Ceramide Boost SPF 40, $46
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.