The Unlikely Way Supergoop Won Sephora's Popularity Contest

But Supergoop is still an indie brand, with fewer than 40 employees working across offices in San Antonio and New York — so how did it become so incredibly popular among millennial and Gen Z consumers? Rather than spending its resources trying to pull in audiences with print or TV ads, the brand looked to where its young customers already were, and met them there with strong influencer relationships and social media targeting. In a time when most sunscreen brands were talking down to their customers like an old stuffy dermatologist in a lab coat, Supergoop was the cool friend whose sunscreen you wanted to borrow at the beach.