The Unlikely Way Supergoop Won Sephora's Popularity Contest

Supergoop also reached a larger audience by making sunscreen for a larger audience — a concept that was surprisingly lost on many brands until recently. In a pre-Fenty era, when the majority of sunscreen brands had an outdated view of who their customers were (as in: pale people only), Supergoop filled a gap in the market and created an array of gels and creams that didn't appear white or grey on darker skin tones. According to blogger Nyma Tang , who told us that Supergoop's Unseen Sunscreen primer is one of her favorites, that matters. "They think that since you have melanin in your skin, that's all the defense you need," Tang says. "It's like, God made us this way for a reason so we already have fighting mechanisms in our skin against the sun. No, you still have to protect yourself."