We Tried Every Product From Fenty Beauty's New Collection — & Here's What We Love

You know the feeling you get during the holidays when the presents are all wrapped up in shiny paper, just waiting to be torn into? For me, that's exactly how it feels when Fenty Beauty launches a new collection. Becasue we know that whatever Rihanna dreams up is going to be good... with the tiniest hint of bad gal vibes thrown in.
Beach, Please — the seven-piece collection to complement March's sold-out Body Lava Body Luminizers — is no exception. But with a hot-pink highlighter, iridescent opal liquid eyeshadow, and holographic gold lipgloss in the mix, it's even more daring than we expected.
When Priscilla Ono, one of the brand's global makeup artists, laid out the entire collection at our New York City offices, it looked like a color story waiting to happen. "Rihanna doesn't follow rules," Ono explained, rearranging the bright tubes and palettes. "She bends them with makeup and knows what she wants." Obviously, I'm not Rihanna (we all fall short of her glory), so I wasn't totally sure if the products would look the same on me. But with Ono's magic touch, I felt like a bad gal at heart. Now, I just need my own billionaire boyfriend for a summer romance of my own...
Click ahead for all the details on the new collection.