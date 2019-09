We Tried Every Product From Fenty Beauty's New Collection — & Here's What We Love

When Priscilla Ono , one of the brand's global makeup artists, laid out the entire collection at our New York City offices, it looked like a colour story waiting to happen. "Rihanna doesn't follow rules," Ono explained, rearranging the bright tubes and palettes. "She bends them with makeup and knows what she wants." Obviously, I'm not Rihanna (we all fall short of her glory), so I wasn't totally sure if the products would look the same on me. But with Ono's magic touch, I felt like a bad gal at heart. Now, I just need my own billionaire boyfriend for a summer romance of my own...