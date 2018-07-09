Instagram's Favorite Sunscreen Is Sold Out — Here Are Your Next Best Options

Eventually, like most other adults, I learned how to apply my own sunscreen. I even learned how to research, browse, and choose some over others based on SPF levels, chemical ingredients, and pore-clogging potential. And by the time I grew out of my Coppertone's Water Babies formula, I moved on to sunscreen consistencies besides goopy creams — especially when it came to my face. Now, I prefer solid sunscreen, which I can stuff into my bag and roll on my nose, ears, and forehead any time my 80 minutes of protection are up.