Instagram's Favorite Sunscreen Is Sold Out — Here Are Your Next Best Options

From a young age, I've always had a very particular summer skin-care routine. Back then, it went something like this: After lunch (almost always a menu of macaroni and cheese or Ellio's pizza), I'd change into my bathing suit, collect all the pool toys I could find, and then wait for my grandmother on the pool deck. I wasn't allowed to so much as step into the pool until she slapped sunscreen from the top of my forehead right down to my toes. By the time the process was over, I looked like someone had just dipped my entire four-feet-and-one-inch body into a bowl of queso fundido. But I was safe — at least, that's what my grandmother told me.
Eventually, like most other adults, I learned how to apply my own sunscreen. I even learned how to research, browse, and choose some over others based on SPF levels, chemical ingredients, and pore-clogging potential. And by the time I grew out of my Coppertone's Water Babies formula, I moved on to sunscreen consistencies besides goopy creams — especially when it came to my face. Now, I prefer solid sunscreen, which I can stuff into my bag and roll on my nose, ears, and forehead any time my 80 minutes of protection are up.
What's more, I recently found a favorite in Supergoop's Glow Stick Sunscreen with SPF 50. It's solid, travel-friendly, and uniquely formulated with a non-greasy dry oil that hydrates my skin while it protects. Apparently I'm not the only person who enjoys this particular form of SPF; in fact, it's entirely sold out at Sephora (and continues to sell out) every time I go to stock up on some more.
Fortunately, there are plenty of alternatives available at Sephora to hold you over until this buzzy formula is finally back in stock. All the best, ahead.