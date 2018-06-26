We all have very different skin-care routines — some of us wake up every single morning pumped to take on our 10-step Korean-inspired skin-care rituals, while others would rather sleep in, slap on a moisturizer (with SPF, ofc), and call it a day. Sure, there’s no right way to go about our regimens, but we can all agree that regardless of whether we’re dedicating three minutes or 30, we want our skin-care routines to actually work. Which is why we partnered with Target and asked two friends to walk us through their own personal tutorials (a two-torial, if you will). Check out the video above to discover the tried-and-true favorites of these BFFs: Rashia, who’s totally obsessed with her Whamisa by Glow Recipe Chai Tea Eye Cream that gives her eyes a refreshing boost in the a.m., and Hope, who can’t live without the dewy glow Pixi Rose Oil Blend gives her. Wake up and smell the roses.
Products used in order of application. Hope: Acure Brilliantly Brightening Facial Scrub, Olay Eyes Ultimate Eye Cream, Pixi Skintreats Rose Oil Blend, CeraVe Ultra-Light Moisturizing Face Lotion with SPF 30. Rashia: Aveeno Absolutely Ageless Facial Nourishing Anti-Aging Cleanser, Vichy Minéral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Whamisa By Glow Recipe Chai Tea Eye Cream, SheaMoisture 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Glow Priming Moisturizer, La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid SPF 60.
