We all have very different skin-care routines — some of us wake up every single morning pumped to take on our 10-step Korean-inspired skin-care rituals, while others would rather sleep in, slap on a moisturizer (with SPF, ofc), and call it a day. Sure, there’s no right way to go about our regimens, but we can all agree that regardless of whether we’re dedicating three minutes or 30, we want our skin-care routines to actually work. Which is why we partnered with Target and asked two friends to walk us through their own personal tutorials (a two-torial, if you will). Check out the video above to discover the tried-and-true favorites of these BFFs: Rashia, who’s totally obsessed with her Whamisa by Glow Recipe Chai Tea Eye Cream that gives her eyes a refreshing boost in the a.m., and Hope, who can’t live without the dewy glow Pixi Rose Oil Blend gives her. Wake up and smell the roses.