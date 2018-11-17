Skip navigation!
Beauty Bond
Dedicated Feature
One Eyeshadow Palette, Two
Totally
Different Looks
by
Jennifer Mulrow
Just as we might connect with our BFFs over shared passions, we've been known to bond over our beauty obsessions.
Dedicated Feature
Take This Quiz & Discover Your Winter Beauty Must-Haves
by
Claire Fontanetta
Dedicated Feature
Elevated Holiday Beauty Looks To Wear Over & Over This Party Season
by
Jennifer Mulrow
Dedicated Feature
Take This Quiz & Discover Your Holiday Party Beauty Must-Haves
by
Claire Fontanetta
Dedicated Feature
Holiday Hairstyles That Are WAY Easier Than They Look
Jennifer Mulrow
Nov 17, 2018
Dedicated Feature
7 Cool-Weather Swaps Your Beauty Routine Needs RN
Jade Taylor
Oct 30, 2018
Dedicated Feature
Discover Your New Morning Beauty Routine Must-Haves
Claire Fontanetta
Oct 12, 2018
Dedicated Feature
Easy Halloween Looks You Can Achieve With Just Makeup
Do I go spooky this year? Cutesy? Give up and just go for an overdone iteration of a sexy cat? These questions are inevitable as Halloween gets closer and
by
Claire Fontanetta
Dedicated Feature
Watch Two BFFs Swap Their Best Fall Beauty Tips
There's no shame in falling into a makeup-routine rut every now and again. We get it: That everyday look you can create on muscle memory alone is supe
by
Jennifer Mulrow
Dedicated Feature
Take This Quiz & Discover Your Fall Beauty Must-Haves
Take this quiz and discover your next fall beauty must-haves!
by
Claire Fontanetta
Dedicated Feature
Why You Should Invite Your Mom To Your Next At-Home Spa Night
An at-home spa night is often thought of as a solo self-care act, but we're of the camp that including another person — be it a best friend, a partn
by
Jen Anderson
Dedicated Feature
These Nail-Art Looks Are Mini Masterpieces
When you step into your favorite nail salon — or break out your own decades-in-the-making stash of lacquers — and you're suddenly hit with 1,463 p
by
Claire Fontanetta
Dedicated Feature
Our Favorite Skin-Care Picks For Acne-Prone Skin — All Under $14
(Paid Content) Dealing with acne can feel like a never-ending cycle: As soon as one breakout disappears, a new one seems to pop up in its place. What can b
by
Jennifer Mulrow
Dedicated Feature
These Skin-Care Routines Will Make You Reconsider Yours
We all have very different skin-care routines — some of us wake up every single morning pumped to take on our 10-step Korean-inspired skin-care rituals,
by
Claire Fontanetta
Dedicated Feature
Gen Z Is Expanding Our Highlighter Horizons — & We're Here For It
(Paid Content) Scroll through your Insta feed, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a single influencer, supermodel, or even fashionable stranger not worki
by
Claire Fontanetta
Dedicated Feature
Take This Quiz & Discover Your Summer Beauty Must-Haves
(Paid Content) Whether you're a self-proclaimed beach queen or a full-on embracer of color, discover the beauty picks you'll want to use all season long. T
by
Claire Fontanetta
Hair
Two BFFs Dish On Their Personal Favorite Hairstyles
(Paid Content) No matter our hair texture, we all love switching things up in the hair category every now and again. After all, there’s just something to
by
R29 Brand Experie...
Beauty
These Just-Launched Target Beauty Brands Are Killing It With Thei...
(Paid Content) Most of the time, we dash in and out of stores with a very particular purchase in mind. But let's be real, when we shop at Target, that neve
by
Jen Anderson
Beauty
7 Rose-Infused Target Buys That'll Give You All The Springtime Feels
(Paid Content) While we often associate fall with the best scents (hello, pumpkin spice!), we'd like to make a case for what the spring season has to offer
by
Jen Anderson
