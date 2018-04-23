While we often associate fall with the best scents (hello, pumpkin spice!), we'd like to make a case for what the spring season has to offer: laundered linens, fresh rain, and sweet florals galore. Our favorite bloom? Sure, honeysuckle, gardenia, and cherry blossom are up there on our list, but nothing epitomizes spring quite like rose.
But it’s not only the sweet scent that’s winning us over. When used in skin and hair care, rose can be hydrating, calming, and even brightening. So whether you have sensitive skin and are on the market for a gentle toner or you're just looking for a gorgeous new fragrance, read on for a few of our favorite rose-infused beauty buys gracing Target's beauty shelves this spring.
