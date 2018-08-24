Why You Should Invite Your Mom To Your Next At-Home Spa Night

An at-home spa night is often thought of as a solo self-care act, but we're of the camp that including another person — be it a best friend, a partner, or even a parent — makes it a thousand times better. Not only is it the perfect opportunity to bond and relax together, but with a seemingly endless variety of masks available at Target — from bubbling charcoal masks to serum-filled lip gels — it's also super easy for each person to customize a routine to fit their specific skin needs (and test out even more products than they would alone).
To prove it, we followed Liz and Charlotte, a mother and daughter duo, as they tried out the best toners and masks for their skin types. Watch above, and start planning your next mother-daughter spa night.
Shop This
Just as we might connect with our BFFs over shared passions, we've been known to bond over our beauty obsessions. Think: the perfect cult-favorite lipstick, common beauty woes, or best-kept skin-care secrets. For more hair, makeup, and skin-care inspo, check out these Beauty Bond stories curated in partnership with Target Beauty.
