Why You Should Invite Your Mom To Your Next At-Home Spa Night

An at-home spa night is often thought of as a solo self-care act, but we're of the camp that including another person — be it a best friend, a partner, or even a parent — makes it a thousand times better. Not only is it the perfect opportunity to bond and relax together, but with a seemingly endless variety of masks available at Target — from bubbling charcoal masks to serum-filled lip gels — it's also super easy for each person to customize a routine to fit their specific skin needs (and test out even more products than they would alone).