One Eyeshadow Palette, Two Totally Different Looks

Whether you've been brainstorming resolutions all December long or have only given them a passing thought, there's no denying that the new year is prime time for reinvention. For some, that means getting creative and starting a bullet journal (pass the gel pens, please!), and for others, it's all about halting the screen-scrolling hours before you hit the hay. (We're still working on that one, TBH.) For us beauty fiends, however, we're bringing the spirit of a fresh start straight to our makeup routines, making the case for more vibrant, colorful looks all year long. Because isn't cold, dreary Jan when we need it the most?
Which is why we teamed up with Target Beauty to bring to life two infectiously fun looks that'll help you ring in 2019: a matte, soft-rainbow lid look that'll wow any one of your BFFs and a metallic, graphic wing ideal for your next night out. The best part? Makeup artist Jaleesa Jaikaran created these two totally different vibes using only one eyeshadow palette. Because let's be real: We're all guilty of favoring one or two shades and leaving the other 15 totally untouched. So, scroll ahead for a step-by-step guide on how to manifest all the good vibes via your makeup this year.
Embrace your inner artist and ward off any winter woes with these energetic, multicolored lids. Jaikaran used five different shades from the e.l.f. Eyeshadow Palette — a rich magenta, fiery orange, canary yellow, primary blue, and iridescent pink — to create the happy-go-lucky look, mapping them out on specific areas around the eye. Keep it wearable by blending them together with a fluffy shadow brush for soft edges and a pretty, diffused finish. And for those blue lashes? Make sure to curl 'em before you go in with Maybelline Snapscara so they can truly thrive. Swipe on a nude lipstick and a clear, nourishing lip balm to finish — because, winter.
For more of an after-dark aesthetic, try an ombré-metallic wing in lieu of your usual liquid-liner flick. Jaikaran concentrated color on the lids, using the metallic copper and cranberry shades from the same e.l.f. Eyeshadow Palette. Pro tip: When creating an ombré, dual-toned wing like this, make sure your two shades have the same finish so the transition is as seamless as possible. (Aka, a metallic-metallic pairing, a matte-matte pairing, etc.) Then, pop a bit of the cranberry hue on your cheeks to make the most of your palette, and finish off with a creamy, rich Maybelline lipstick for a full-faced look that still feels fresh.
