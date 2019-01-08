One Eyeshadow Palette, Two Totally Different Looks

Whether you've been brainstorming resolutions all December long or have only given them a passing thought, there's no denying that the new year is prime time for reinvention. For some, that means getting creative and starting a bullet journal (pass the gel pens, please!), and for others, it's all about halting the screen-scrolling hours before you hit the hay. (We're still working on that one, TBH.) For us beauty fiends, however, we're bringing the spirit of a fresh start straight to our makeup routines, making the case for more vibrant, colorful looks all year long. Because isn't cold, dreary Jan when we need it the most?