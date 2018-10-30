7 Cool-Weather Swaps Your Beauty Routine Needs RN

After surviving what felt like an endless, sticky summer, winter is coming our way — fast. And while the sudden change in temperature marks the official call for a closet swap — see ya in six months, cutoffs — the same goes for our vanities, too. The key to dewy, glowy skin and ultra-shiny hair in even the harshest, driest season? Don't wait until the last minute to rotate in cool-weather alternatives that'll give you all the hydration, nourishment, and protection you need.
To make it easy, we searched the impeccably curated beauty aisles at Target to round up the seven must-have products that'll combat dry skin and brittle hair. An ultra-hydrating hyaluronic acid serum? Check. A sleep mask that'll give you an I-woke-up-like-this-level glow? Yep. A moisturizing hair butter that both smells amazing and makes your curls look equally amazing? All of the above! Swipe through for all of our seasonal favorites — you know you want to.
