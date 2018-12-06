Elevated Holiday Beauty Looks To Wear Over & Over This Party Season

Real talk: Nailing the perfect holiday beauty look is a lot easier said than done. While of course we want a vibe more advanced than our everyday tinted-moisturizer-and-go, that doesn't mean we're necessarily ready to give the bold, glitter lips we've seen all over December issue editorials a try. Our best advice? Find special, smart ways to amp up the looks you already love.
To show you exactly what we mean, we tapped makeup artist Jaleesa Jaikaran to create two festive yet elevated beauty looks that truly anyone can rock — using only Target Beauty buys. Wear a red lip on the reg? Add a blush in a similar shade for a fresh, monochromic finish. Live for graphic, gold liner? Throw silver in the mix for a cool, chromic collision. So go ahead — feast your eyes on the holiday makeup moves that'll make any grinch's heart grow at least three sizes.
Between silver bells and those five golden rings, shiny metallics are nothing new when it comes to the holidays. But rather than choosing between a gold and a silver palette (as we so often tend to do), bring them together in one graphic, linear eye look. Using shades "Zenith" (a yellow-y gold) and "Frosting" (a stardust silver) from the ProFusion Metallics Palette, Jaikaran lined eyes with bold metallic strokes and added a touch of gold at the Cupid's bow to tie it all together. Pro tip: Spray your brushes with a mist beforehand to get the most color payoff out of your shadows and minimize fallout.
If we're being honest, blush doesn't always get the credit it deserves. During the colder months especially, there's no quicker way to breathe life back into dull skin than with warm-hued, just-pinched, blushing cheeks. To keep this step from veering off into '80s territory, Jaikaran recommends building color with a light touch, working upwards from the apples of your cheeks. (Try one of the rosy hues from the Pixi Palette used here.) Match your lips to your cheeks in a similar cranberry shade to ever so slightly enhance the color. Then, when someone inevitably asks how your skin looks so extra-fresh, let 'em in on our little secret.
