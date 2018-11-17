There's something about the holiday season that inspires us to step up our game in the makeup and hair categories and try our hand at fancier looks we wouldn't normally dare attempt. You know, the kind of looks you'd only see strutting down the runway in Paris or while scrolling through your social feed during awards season?
Well, 'tis the season to try said looks, so to help you get in the holiday spirit, we asked two women to show us how they plan on getting party-ready — all with budget-friendly beauty buys from Target, nonetheless. From a fun, twisted half-up look to a slicked-back bob that's surprisingly easy to create with the help of a few key Kristin Ess products, see how these two women up the ante on this season's styles, just above.
Shop This
Advertisement