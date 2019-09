So with fall right around the corner, what better way to breathe a little life into your routine than with the help of someone who already knows you (and your features) best — your BFF. Enter: Maya and Shideh, two friends who also happen to be professional makeup artists. Together with Target Beauty , we asked them to share their best tips for creating two of fall's most on-trend looks — which may or may not include a totally extra (in the best way possible, of course) stacked cat-eye and an oh-so-glossy lip. Check out the video above to watch it all go down, then grab a friend for a little routine revamp of your own. Because when it comes to beauty, two is far from a crowd.