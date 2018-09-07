There's no shame in falling into a makeup-routine rut every now and again. We get it: That everyday look you can create on muscle memory alone is super convenient as you're running out the door, but taking the time to discover a new liner technique or fresh contouring trick is undeniably exciting.
So with fall right around the corner, what better way to breathe a little life into your routine than with the help of someone who already knows you (and your features) best — your BFF. Enter: Maya and Shideh, two friends who also happen to be professional makeup artists. Together with Target Beauty, we asked them to share their best tips for creating two of fall's most on-trend looks — which may or may not include a totally extra (in the best way possible, of course) stacked cat-eye and an oh-so-glossy lip. Check out the video above to watch it all go down, then grab a friend for a little routine revamp of your own. Because when it comes to beauty, two is far from a crowd.
Products used in order of application. Shideh: Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation; NYX Vivid Brights Liners in Vivid Sapphire, Vivid Escape, and Vivid Petal; Maybelline New York Total Temptation Mascara; Maya: Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation; e.l.f. Stardust Glitter Eyeliner; L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara; Maybelline New York Color Sensational Vivid Hot Lip Lacquer Lip Gloss in So Hot.
Just as we might connect with our BFFs over shared passions, we've been known to bond over our beauty obsessions. Think: the perfect cult-favorite lipstick, common beauty woes, or best-kept skin-care secrets. For more hair, makeup, and skin-care inspo, check out these Beauty Bond stories curated in partnership with Target Beauty.
