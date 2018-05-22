No matter our hair texture, we all love switching things up in the hair category every now and again. After all, there’s just something to be said for stepping out with a fresh 'do, ready to take on the day. Which is why we partnered with Target and asked two BFFs to create the looks they’re feeling right now — whether for a night out, a music festival, or, you know, just because. Check out the two-torial (see what we did there?) above and get ready to be served up some fresher-than-fresh looks — from Jaleh’s take on space buns created using coconut- and castor oil-based Kristin Ess Anytime Anywhere Recovery Balm to Daphne's throwback voluminous curls coiled via her own genes and the help of Eva NYC’s Healthy Heat Digital Clip-Free Curler. Hello, perfect hair day.
Products used in order of application. Daphne: Aunt Jackie's Curl La La Defining Curl Custard, Eva NYC Healthy Heat Pro-Lite Dryer, Eva NYC Healthy Heat Digital Clip-Free Curler, Conair Tail Combs, TRESemme Compressed Smooth Hairspray. Jaleh: Kristin Ess Anytime Anywhere Recovery Balm, Conair Tail Combs, Aunt Jackie's Coconut Creme Recipes Curl Boss Coconut Curling Gelee, Conair Picks, and Cantu Extra Hold Edge Stay Gel.
Shop This
Just as we might connect with our BFFs over shared passions, we've been known to bond over our beauty obsessions. Think: the perfect cult-favorite lipstick, common beauty woes, or best-kept skin-care secrets. For more hair, makeup, and skin-care inspo, check out these Beauty Bond stories curated in partnership with Target Beauty.