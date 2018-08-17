When you step into your favorite nail salon — or break out your own decades-in-the-making stash of lacquers — and you're suddenly hit with 1,463 polish options, it’s easy to just go with the expected: anything bright for summer, burnt oranges and burgundy for fall, or glitter for the holidays. Sure, we might try a geometric nail, as seen all over the runways last season, or a colorful French mani plucked from our social feeds, but more often than not, trying out a new design can be intimidating.