Instead of turning to our phones as our primary source of beauty inspo, we partnered with Target Beauty and paired two nail-art-obsessed Gen Z’ers with manicurist Naomi Yasuda to dream up actual nail art based on something more personal: their own unique senses of style. Enter: Cindy, a color lover (just check out that hair if you need proof), and Kalysse, a self-proclaimed #minimalist inspired by the 1980s. These two New York locals and IRL friends bond over their never-to-be-missed monthly manis, the latest and greatest in sneaker culture, and ofc, the unique spin they put on everything from their hair color to their accessories to their — you guessed it — nails. So go ahead, scroll on to see how these ladies leverage their nails as the ultimate form of self-expression. Then, follow each four-step tutorial to try said designs at home. We dare you.