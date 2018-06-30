A relaxing beach vacation calls for a good book, loads of SPF, and piña coladas served on the sand with no fewer than three edible garnishes (for vitamins, of course). But if you're a beauty editor, it also means approximately seven other products that fill your tote with everything needed to be protected while simultaneously looking polished.
Of course, every beauty pro has their own unique picks, so we tapped a handful of the top writers and editors in the game to share the products they swear by for fun in the sun. From tinted lip balms to SPFs that never feel or look greasy or chalky, their tried-and-true picks are worth considering for your own summer at the sea — or the pool, or the backyard, or whatever.
The products that passed these pros' tests for summer, ahead.