Brilliant Books To Bring To The Beach This Summer

"Beach reads" are often considered a genre unto themselves : light, breezy fare that match the light breezes of the seaside. This narrow classification writes "beach reads" off as being unsophisticated when, in actuality , the best beach reads are anything but . We ask summer books to perform an Herculean task: Keep us entertained amid a million distractions — the beating sun, kids kicking up sand near your towel, Baywatch-esque lifeguards. They have to keep us turning the page.