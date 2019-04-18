Sunscreen Reviewers Dish On Their Skin-Protection MVPs

Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
The sun has certainly set on days of slathering our bods in baby oil to get that, "bronzed-glow," complexion. In 2019 we know damn well that using SPF is an essential practice in healthy-skincare, especially when damaging UV rays are part of the equation — and with the arrival of the spending-time-outside season, sun-exposure is almost always involved. Which is why we crafted a skin-protection shopping guide filled with only the top-reviewed and safest sunscreens available.
Refinery29's SPF-coverage is all-encompassing — from best-for-your-skin type to situational exposure levels, general explainers, new product releases, and more. But today we're digging into a batch of customer-approved sunscreens only. We hunted through a sea of product reviews to find the ten best SPFs around, according to the healthy-skin humans who use them IRL. These protective goods aren't only top-rated buys but they're also all sensitive-skin friendly, provide long-lasting coverage, and are either completely paraben or oxybenzone-free (a.k.a. reef-safe). Scroll on to lotion-up with the savviest and most sustainable SPF all spring through summer long.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.