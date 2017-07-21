The Sunscreens Surfers Swear By Are NOT What You'd Expect

Surfers might be protective of their turf, but they're more than willing to share their best beauty tips. And, lucky for us, these super-athletes (who endure heat, salt, sand, sweat, and 40-foot waves) have got a lot of them.
We've reported on the hair products that they swear by for naturally tousled, beachy waves. (Hint: It's not salt spray.) And now, our favorite female pro surfers are dishing the skin-care regimes that keep their faces and bodies from frying as they tear up the tides — including the SPF formulas that actually hold up.
We talked to eight surfing pros for the low-down on the tried-and-true sunscreens that will stay on skin all day, and won’t clog your pores. So even if you’re just lounging in your beach chair, at least your skin protection will be as badass as those hanging ten.