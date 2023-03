"As a born and raised Floridian, I know a thing or two about sunscreen. Mainly that it still gives me a bit of anxiety because, as a certified pale girlie, if I wasn’t wearing (enough) SPF I was in lobster mode for the next couple of weeks. As an adult, I will admit I am an everyday member of the Supergoop! Glow Screen cult, but I love the existing BYOMA Moisturizing Gel-Cream (the one with the green tea; I’ve emptied my current bottle) so I was excited to try this version with SPF. I popped a small amount on my face after my morning skin care and let it sink in. At first I was worried it was going to be greasy, but patience, my friends! The sunscreen soaked right into my skin as it settled, and the formula acted as a good primer for my under-eye concealer just like it should. By the end of my application, I was thoroughly impressed. With a little bit of brow powder and mascara added, I honestly feel pretty ready for my day, and will definitely add this SPF to my rotation when I don’t feel like I need as much of a bronze-goddess situation as my usual sunscreen gives."