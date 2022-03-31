I Stopped Wearing Foundation When I Found This Sunscreen

Now is probably the time you're looking to transition into a lighter spring and summer skin-care routine. Cold weather-appropriate moisturizers tend to be thicker in texture and cocoon skin in hydrating, repairing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin. (I'm a big fan of products like Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré and Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream to keep dry skin at bay.) But I recently discovered a game-changing product that moisturizes, protects, and gives my skin its summer glow.
It's so good, I've ditched foundation — and that's big for me. My skin has been a point of insecurity since I was 13. Now, almost 29, I still battle with breakouts, scarring, hyperpigmentation, and enlarged pores. Heavy makeup has been something of a crutch, but this discovery has weaned me off the thick stuff. Forgive me for blowing my own trumpet here, but it makes the textured skin (that I'm often conscious of) look amazing.
Glowscreen isn't a new product. Since Supergoop! (founded by skin pro Holly Thaggard and not to be confused with Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop) launched in 2007, it has amassed legions of adoring fans. That includes beauty editors and skin experts alike. If a believable, natural glow has eluded you up to this point, I can guarantee you'll want to know about it.
Glowscreen is an SPF-meets-moisturizer-meets-primer. Ever so slightly tinted with the most subtle, pearlescent sheen, it melts into skin and moisturizes deeply. But the best thing about it is that it lends a sort of airbrushing effect. Every morning, I'm pleasantly surprised by what it can do to perk up my skin, making it look smooth, radiant, dewy and, most importantly, healthy. That's a big selling point when my skin loses its luster.
Glowscreen includes SPF 40, which is its key selling point. Ask any dermatologist and they're guaranteed to recommend a factor of 30 to 50 — even in the winter, as a daily sunscreen is highly beneficial when it's cold and cloudy, too. Around 80% of premature facial aging occurs as a result of sun exposure (not just in the summer), so a slathering of SPF is your best (and easiest) bet for preventing pigmentation, and fine lines and wrinkles. I apply it safe in the knowledge that my skin is protected against damaging UV rays and that I don't have to spend ages blending in foundation each morning. I can apply it with my fingers, brush up my brows, finish with mascara and lip balm, and I'm good to go. I even forgo bronzer and blush.
I've written about my dark circles before, and while not much other than concealer paired with a vitamin C eye cream works to minimize their appearance, somehow, Glowscreen does it well. The ultra-fine shimmer particles create a blurring effect over any darkness. The product can be layered underneath foundation and concealer, should you want more coverage, but it obscures blemishes and pores so expertly, I don't see any need. Unlike many other tinted sunscreens and moisturizers, Glowscreen works on all skin tones. There are many reviews of the product on darker skin, proving it doesn't dry ashy or leave behind an obvious white cast. Instead, it sinks into skin and provides a lit-from-within gleam.
Though I can't speak highly enough of my find, I know that $36 is pricey. If you're on a budget, there are some good alternatives. Thank You Farmer Shimmer Sun Essence SPF 30 is a little cheaper, at $27, and the delicate pigment has a similar blurring effect to that of Glowscreen; very moisturizing, it's great for skin on the drier side. You might also like to try Avène Very High Protection Tinted SPF 50+, which is great for darker skin and those who get breakouts regularly. If you feel like a splurge, also pick up Dr. Sam's Flawless Gossamer Untinted SPF 50, which boasts a similar luminosity to Glowscreen, without the barely-there color. Lastly, consultant dermatologist Dr. Anjali Mahto can't get enough of NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30, which is available in a number of different shades. The takeaway? Sunscreen is a must all year round.
