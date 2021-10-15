In terms of application, cream makeup products can take a little bit of getting used to but the learning curve is so worth it, according to Keeley. “They can be harder to blend, but this is usually down to the product needing to be ‘worked in’ a bit. For example, running your finger over the top of a product like a contour stick or cream blush tends to break the ‘seal’ and make the texture softer and creamier,” she explained. I find that if I ever skip this step, products are much harder to apply and tend to make my base slip, so definitely take the time to warm it up some. The oils in the product will need to come to skin temperature, rather than go on cold and hard.