This Affordable Moisturiser Is Changing My Skin For The Better

Every so often, a simple, affordable and effective skincare brand comes along to shake things up. Dermatologist-adored CeraVe is one of them (no #shelfie is complete without the Moisturising Cream), as is Glossier (for obvious millennial pink reasons) and French pharmacy favourite La Roche-Posay. Among them sits high street hero Aveeno.If you have very dry, itchy or sensitive skin, no doubt you'll have tried the brand's Lotion with Natural Colloidal Oatmeal, £13.79 , or the Skin Relief Moisturising Body Wash, £9.99 — both of which have five-star reviews all round and a ton of celebrity fans. Aveeno's credentials? Taking parched, dehydrated skin and transforming it with ingredients like moisturising glycerin , repairing ceramides and soothing oat extracts. Officially a body care line, skincare enthusiasts soon started using the products on their faces to sort dryness and flaky patches. Fast-forward to this month and the brand has added a dedicated face care collection to the lineup.