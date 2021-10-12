This Affordable Moisturiser Is Changing My Skin For The Better

Every so often, a simple, affordable and effective skincare brand comes along to shake things up. Dermatologist-adored CeraVe is one of them (no #shelfie is complete without the Moisturising Cream), as is Glossier (for obvious millennial pink reasons) and French pharmacy favourite La Roche-Posay. Among them sits high street hero Aveeno.
If you have very dry, itchy or sensitive skin, no doubt you'll have tried the brand's Lotion with Natural Colloidal Oatmeal, £13.79, or the Skin Relief Moisturising Body Wash, £9.99 — both of which have five-star reviews all round and a ton of celebrity fans. Aveeno's credentials? Taking parched, dehydrated skin and transforming it with ingredients like moisturising glycerin, repairing ceramides and soothing oat extracts. Officially a body care line, skincare enthusiasts soon started using the products on their faces to sort dryness and flaky patches. Fast-forward to this month and the brand has added a dedicated face care collection to the lineup.
In true Aveeno fashion, everything is straightforward and can be tailored to all skin types, whether dry, oily, combination or in between. Products are hypoallergenic (if that's what you're looking for in skincare), non-comedogenic (less likely to clog pores and cause spots), fragrance-free (better for those with sensitive, reactive skin) and tested by dermatologists. Dr Cristina Psomadakis (aka Dr Soma on Instagram and TikTok) is already an advocate of the range.
So what should you spend your money on? As a beauty editor who swears by the body care (and the hair products, too), I couldn't miss out on the new skincare. Here's what to buy (and what not to).
