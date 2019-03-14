To add to the confusion, the internet is riddled with lists of skincare ingredients and textures that can block pores and are supposedly to be avoided. High on the list are cocoa butter, shea butter and petrolatum, to name a few. Those interested in skincare might also have stumbled across 0-5 scales, where 0 is claimed to be 'non-comedogenic' and 5 is 'highly comedogenic'. The problem with these scales is that they are not reflective of daily skincare habits or formulas. Even if an ingredient has the ability to block pores on its own, it may not block pores when mixed in a skincare or makeup product, for example. The concentration of the ingredient is also important. Some ingredients might not block pores in low concentrations but can result in clogged pores in high concentrations.