I Tried The Buzziest New Mascaras — & This $5 One Was My Favorite

Mascara launches in and of themselves aren't groundbreaking, but when tons of exciting new formulas are hitting the market all at once, that is. As some of the biggest brands — from Pat McGrath Labs to Charlotte Tilbury — emailed me regarding their upcoming releases over the summer, I soon realized that mascara was officially the hot item of the season.
This market trend comes at the perfect time as we all look to accentuate our eyes more than ever to stand out above facial coverings. Being the mascara devotee I am, I felt inclined to put all these launches to the test, so I did. Some claimed lash lift-like effects, while others promised definition at a lower cost than my favorite tub of Ben & Jerry's. After six mascaras, some undesirable eye-poking, and lots of makeup remover, I was surprised by who the clear winner was. Check out my reviews, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.