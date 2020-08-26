Charlotte Tilbury’s New Pillow Talk Mascara Is Like A Lash Lift In A Tube

From Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara (which lengthens in one swipe and comes off with just water) to L'Oréal Paris Paradise Castor Oil-Enriched Volumising Mascara (which deeply moisturizes lashes as it defines), there are so many innovative new mascaras to choose from right now — but nothing has drummed up hype on Instagram quite like Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes.
Launching online at Charlotte Tilbury today, Push Up Lashes is the latest product to join the celebrity makeup artist-turned-brand founder's cult Pillow Talk dynasty, which already boasts blush, lipstick, eyeshadow palettes, and more. The first Pillow Talk mascara is unique, to say the least — and it's all down to the distinctive "paddle" brush. Application is a two-step process: The brush features a flat area designed to layer the product onto lashes, while tiny plastic bristles attached to either side comb the product through each individual lash. Tilbury's mantra is "load, comb, and lift," and the hotly anticipated product promises a 24-hour vertical lift effect, all without the need for an eyelash curler.
Push Up Lashes is like nothing else out there currently, and that's exactly why it has amassed a waiting list of 45,000 people in seven days. But is it really worth the hype? While professional makeup artists are already obsessed, I had to give it a go myself, and I quickly discovered that there's a certain trick to nailing it.
I'm blessed with lots of lashes, but they are poker straight. As per the instructions, I plied my lashes with product using the flat side of the brush. At first, I was taken aback, as there appeared to be a block of mascara coating my lashes, but that's where the comb comes in. Once I rotated the brush and pulled the bristles through, the product quickly began to disperse. My lashes looked instantly thicker, and had a substantial lift from root to tip.
Thanks to ingredients such as carnauba wax and trademarked Kerestore™ 2.0, which mimics human keratin, this formula leaves lashes soft and flexible, not rock hard. As a result, the product didn't flake onto my cheeks after a day's wear. While it isn't entirely waterproof, it does resist humidity and sweaty environments: I put it through its paces on a run, and it didn't smudge one bit. It did take a little while after application to dry, though, which is important to remember if you're impatient like me.
I usually use Glossier Lash Slick or Gucci Beauty Mascara L'Obscur, both of which impart a natural, feathery finish. But Push Up Lashes is all about the drama — think of it like a lash lift and tint in a tube. That said, you could totally skip the "load" part and simply go in with the comb for a low-key look; it would still define and lengthen well. Overall, this is the perfect mascara if you prefer the more-is-more effect when it comes to lashes. One last piece of advice: Act fast. I predict a sell out.
