Charlotte Tilbury Just Dropped 10 New Pillow Talk Products

But we haven't even gotten to the best part; as part of the makeover, Tilbury developed two new variations on the iconic my-lips-but-better shade: Pillow Talk Medium and Pillow Talk Intense. They both feature "deeper, sweeter rose tones" to suit a wider range of skin tones. (Because, as we know, nude lipstick isn't one size fits all.) Take a look at the full collection here, and start planning your Valentine's Day glam now.