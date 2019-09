Ever since announcing their engagement almost a year ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dominated headlines all over the world... and so has Markle's low-key beauty routine and sophisticated style. Now that she's officially our Royal Duchess of Sussex, more and more fans have been inspired to emulate her look — which is why it's no surprise that the nude lipstick she wore to their first press briefing is responsible for a spike in sales of neutral lip shades.