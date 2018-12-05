Ever since announcing their engagement almost a year ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dominated headlines all over the world... and so has Markle's low-key beauty routine and sophisticated style. Now that she's officially our Royal Duchess of Sussex, more and more fans have been inspired to emulate her look — which is why it's no surprise that the nude lipstick she wore to their first press briefing is responsible for a spike in sales of neutral lip shades.
According to cosmetics brand MEMI, the demand for nude lipstick has reportedly risen by 65% following the widely circulated photos of Markle and Prince Harry on the lawn of Kensington Palace. Apparently Markle's look has left us reaching for taupe, caramel, and beige tones in favor of a classic red lip, so for now, it's out with the reds and in with the nudes — and we're not complaining.
Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite neutral shades, from stay-all-day matte formulas to buttery-soft creams. We won't say that they're all inspired by Markle's signature look, but the comparison certainly doesn't hurt...
