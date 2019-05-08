Baby Archie is Here–& So Are The Memes

After nearly two whole excruciating days of waiting, we can finally stop calling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new baby boy "Baby Sussex." Today the British royals revealed their newest addition to the family's name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
Yes, you read that right. Archie.
The royal family shared the news on social media after introducing their newborn to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh (with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, nearby). Along with a photo of Archie with his grandparents, the Sussex Royal account wrote, "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to the newborn son of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle. Ms Doria Ragland was also present. The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are delighted to announce that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor." (For those wondering, Archie does not a prince title at this time, aka a "courtesy title," according to the Buckingham Palace.)
Advertisement
Theories about why Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose this name in particular have been flying around. Archie is actually a very popular name for boys in the UK, and means "bright" and "bold." And "Harrison" literally means "son of Harry." But the Internet, being the Internet, obviously had very mixed reactions to the name, especially since it happens to be the same as the redheaded main character on the popular CW show Riverdale.
The Chilling Aventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka even joined in on the fun, posting a photo with KJ Apa, who plays Archie on Riverdale. "me & the royal baby. congrats meghan & harry!" she wrote on Instagram.
archie training to reunite the commonwealth pic.twitter.com/ATUfA9Ajs6— Alison Herman (@aherman2006) May 8, 2019
Meghan Markle at the next #BabySussex press conference: pic.twitter.com/62jDsYq1Nr— Ariana Romero (@_ArianaRomero) May 8, 2019
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is absolutely the name of the dude in every Edith Wharton novel who sits in the same opera box as the protagonist and is always making comments like “when did Pearl return from Paris anyway? I thought she was a continental girl”— rachel syme (@rachsyme) May 8, 2019
me inviting myself to Meghan‘s house tryina get her to change the name Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to Jamal Markle pic.twitter.com/NNMm3zOCqP— antoine (@asxhaa) May 8, 2019
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, First of His Name, Earl of Riverdale. pic.twitter.com/JgqlBE3p4k— Carlos (@TheRealClosgolf) May 8, 2019
prince harry after naming his baby archie harrison = harry’s son pic.twitter.com/lhHl0LSk0w— k (@wtvrkathleen) May 8, 2019
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor made fun of my schooner in front of the whole regatta.— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) May 8, 2019
If you rearrange Archie's initials it spells out WHAM ??♀️ #RoyalBaby— ⎊ Sia ⍟ (@Sias_Creations) May 8, 2019
my man you are sitting on a gold mine pic.twitter.com/OUavAj9rif— Briän Ries (@moneyries) May 8, 2019
Advertisement