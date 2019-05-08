In Her First Pictures As A New Mom, Meghan Markle Is Absolutely Glowing

When it comes to the details surrounding the birth of the new royal baby, Meghan Markle has been doing things her own special way.
In contrast to British royals in the past, she decided to keep the past nine months relatively private — choosing not to reveal the baby's sex or share whether her child would be born at home or at a hospital. Even after the birth of her son — who people are calling "Baby Sussex" until we know his official name — Markle has kept things low-key, abstaining from the traditional hospital steps photo op. Instead, she introduced her newborn to the world in a unique and intimate way.
Two days after the birth of her child, the public got its first glance at Baby Sussex at a pre-planned Windsor Castle photoshoot, which included one reporter, two photographers, and one TV camera crew.
In the images and video from the debut, you can see that Markle stuck with her signature makeup tricks: absolutely glowing skin, a smoky eye, and pink flushed cheeks. As a reminder, Markle has been known to do her own makeup, so this look really could be of her own making.
Her nails were painted with a Queen-approved light-pink polish, and for the hair, Markle wore loose, romantic waves. Really, it's a look not too far off from her wedding and engagement looks.
In this first appearance, Markle described motherhood as "magic." "I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy," she said.
She also gave us insight into her son's two-day-old personality. "He has the sweetest temperament," she said. "He's really calm. He's just been a dream. It's been a special couple days."
