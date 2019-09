In Her First Pictures As A New Mom, Meghan Markle Is Absolutely Glowing

In contrast to British royals in the past, she decided to keep the past nine months relatively private — choosing not to reveal the baby's sex or share whether her child would be born at home or at a hospital. Even after the birth of her son — who people are calling "Baby Sussex" until we know his official name — Markle has kept things low-key, abstaining from the traditional hospital steps photo op. Instead, she introduced her newborn to the world in a unique and intimate way.