The First Photos Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Baby Boy Are Finally Here

In the first photos, the new parents are...glowing. And the baby is...bundled. The two gave a brief interview with their son to the media , and one journalist asked for them to show the baby's face a bit more, but according to Prince Harry , "his looks are changing every single day." As someone who has personally been around newborns before, I can attest to this observation! Babies are wild like that. But are you ready for a close up of the royal baby boy? I'm not sure you are...