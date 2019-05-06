Story from Pop Culture

Prince Harry Gave An Emotional Interview About Meghan Markle's Labor

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images.
It wasn't long after Buckingham Palace announced that Meghan Markle went into labor early Monday morning than news of the baby's arrival officially broke. Markle and Prince Harry officially welcomed the baby boy via an Instagram post (very millennial), and Buckingham Palace released a statement with further details. But perhaps the best part so far has been watching first-time father Prince Harry gush to Sky News about the miracle that is childbirth.
"I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy earlier this morning," he told the camera while grinning in front of two horses. "A very healthy boy."
He went on to say that "mother and baby are doing incredibly well" and that witnessing childbirth was "the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine."
"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension," he added.
Since the baby came after its original late April due date, Prince Harry said they had extra time to think about names, but still haven't landed on a winner. He promised that later this week, he, Markle, and their new son would talk to the press as a family, adding that "this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon."
Prince Harry is adorably elated in the clip, and his happiness is infectious. He even thanked the two horses who were in stalls behind him as he exited the interview. Someone get them in front of a microphone ASAP — who's to say what details they know?
