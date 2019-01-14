Meghan Markle Reveals When The Next Royal Baby Is Due

The next royal baby is nearly upon us! Per People, newly minted Duchess Meghan Markle told a crowd during a visit to Birkenhead, England that she's due in late April. Markle is six months along in her pregnancy, which means she's rounding the corner into her third and final trimester.
The Markle-Harry baby will the first royal baby since the birth of Prince Louis last year. Markle revealed in October of 2018 that she was pregnant and expecting in the spring of 2019. In December, Markle made her last pre-holidays appearance, where she told the crowd she was "very pregnant." If my calculations are correct, she would have been about five months at that point. That does qualify as "very pregnant"!
The newest royal couple has yet to share the sex of the baby or any potential baby names. But never fear — the internet is always here to speculate. The most recent rumor, courtesy of the betting website Ladbrokes, has the baby being named either Victoria or Albert.
