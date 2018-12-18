Meghan Markle made her final pre-holidays appearance Tuesday evening at Brinsworth House, a London nursing home for people in the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, Cardi B danced to her hit song "I Like It" at the Culver City Senior Center — Markle is in good company.
At Brinsworth House, People reports that Markle told retired actress Josephine Gordon that she was "very good" and "very pregnant." Markle, who revealed that she was pregnant in October, is due in spring of 2019.
When Markle asked Gordon, who appeared in properties such as Number Six, if the actress had any children, Gordon reportedly replied, "No, I had a career."
Markle, meanwhile, is wrapping up her duchess duties for the season. She and Harry already released their stately Christmas card, and now, her official public duties are done. She will spend Christmas day at Sandringham House in Norfolk with the rest of the royal family. The family will first attend the Queen's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, expected to occur sometime this week, with the extended family before traveling to Norfolk for a more intimate Christmas. Per a former royal chef, on Christmas morning, the women of the royal family will eat breakfast away from the men of the family, feasting on boiled eggs while the men eat bacon.
In regards to that limited menu, may I remind the royal chefs this year that one royal is — and I quote — "very pregnant"?
