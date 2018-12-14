Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Christmas Card Is So Elegant

There's an art to creating the perfect holiday card. The card must achieve three key goals: incite envy, give well wishes, and look like an IRL Instagram post. It's the ultimate humble brag (we all know that family who sends out pages-long newsletters), and one of my favorite parts of the season. Famous families, from the Kardashians to the Obamas, have all shared their version of the perfect card, and now Meghan Markle would like to throw her hat into the ring.
Released by Kensington Palace, the Royal Highnesses' Christmas card will officially be a photograph from the Royal wedding. The never-before-seen wedding snap was taken at the pair's wedding reception at Frogmore House back in May. The black-and-white photo feels very on-brand for Markle's simplistic style.
Behold: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry's elegant holiday greetings.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May.
The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton. pic.twitter.com/PQPUuRwnIj
The photograph was taken by Chris Allerton, and is quite different than Kate Middleton and Prince William's Christmas card which was also released this morning. Theirs is a colorful, low-key portrait, taking one sunny fall afternoon. What a jolly bunch.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family.
The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year. pic.twitter.com/6XqCMlhLi8
