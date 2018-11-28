The Best Celebrity Holiday Cards Of ALL Time

'Tis the season to make a list, check it twice, and then send holiday cards to everyone on it. When it comes to bringing good tidings in annual card form, stars are just like us. They send out cheesy, over-the-top, funny, and sweet season's greetings just like everyone else. They love a good theme or topical joke (especially Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi). Heck, some of them even like to wear matching outfits.