Amid some public personal drama, Cardi B's Carpool Karaoke segment hit the airwaves Tuesday night, giving yet another delightful look at one of 2018's biggest artists.
Early in the video, Cardi takes a driving lesson from James Corden — having grown up in New York City, she's conveniently never needed to learn how to drive. ("Let me take off my shoes," she tells Corden before clambering into the driver's seat.)
Then, after Cardi discussed her performance at a Bar Mitzvah earlier this year — "I felt so awkward," she told Corden, "but those kids were having a good time, and I had a good time, too." — Corden brings up the possibility that Cardi could perform in front of septuagenarians.
They head to the Culver City Senior Center, where Cardi sings "I Like It" and dances with a friendly resident named Gunther. "Are you looking for a significant other?" Gunther asks Cardi. She replies with a resounding, "Sure!"
Hey, Gunther...you still interested?
