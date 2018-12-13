Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have A Bizarre Royal Christmas Tradition To Uphold

Don't be fooled by Netflix movies — royal Christmases don't exactly go down the way they do Aldovia. In fact, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first holiday season together as royals might involve an old tradition that's sure to throw a wrench in their visions of sugarplums. Apparently, royal women are expected to stay in their bedrooms on Christmas morning and have breakfast there, while all the men gather downstairs for their meal. Translation: Will Meghan and Harry be forced to spend Christmas morning apart?
Former royal chef Darren McGrady says yes, according to People. While the men get to enjoy bacon, sausage, and other delectable breakfast items, women get fruit "and perhaps a boiled egg" (????) delivered to them. "Mmm," I can hear Markle saying. "Thanks for the egg."
Actually, what sounds more likely is that the rule-breaking royal will continue her streak of modernizing some of the more outdated monarchy traditions. At the very least, they should all be allowed to eat bacon. Better yet, why doesn't the royal family eschew tradition and celebrate Christmas the way it was intended: by waking up at the crack of dawn, immediately running downstairs, and tearing open gifts in a flurry.
Advertisement