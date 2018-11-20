The eastern European country definitely serves as a better backdrop for quaint, medieval Belgravia. The palace where Prince Edward and Lady Margaret of Montenaro live in is an actual castle called Karolyi Castle, located in Carei, a city close to the Hungarian border in Northwest Romania. According to, it was built in the 15th century and was subsequently used as a fortress during the Thirty Years’ War. The castle is a lesser-known tourist attraction in Romania today, but nonetheless, one with the richest history. Scenes set in what is supposed to be downtown Belgravia were also shot in the city center of Carei, which was completely decked out in Christmas decorations for the film — even the cottage windows were tinted red and green to match the giddy Belgravian townspeople in their holiday costumes.