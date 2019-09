And that’s probably because — despite the Chicago-worthy powdery snow — Princess Switch was actually filmed in Romania. Yes, both the imaginary world of Belgravia and the very real city of Chicago used the eastern European country as a backdrop. Belgravia is, like other too-good-to-be-true Hallmark-worthy movies before it , a fake European country where Stacy travels to for a baking competition. Stacy unintentionally meets Lady Margaret of Montenaro (also played by Hudgens) who is days away from a Christmas wedding with her fiancé, Prince Edward of Belgravia (Sam Palladio). Stacy and Margaret nonchalantly acknowledge that they look exactly the same and do a Parent Trap-style switcharoo for two days before the big wedding. However, what was supposed to be an innocent opportunity for Margaret to experience normalcy before being crowned queen, turned out to be a greater learning lesson for type-A Stacy.