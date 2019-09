Which New Hallmark Christmas Movie To Watch, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

This year, Hallmark is releasing 22 new holiday movies — including two that riff off Pride and Prejudice, and three that feature former Full House stars (Candace Cameron Bure is in A Shoe Addict's Christmas, Lori Loughlin is in Homegrown Christmas, and Jodie Sweetin stars in Finding Santa). To sift through this abundance, we've recommended the best one for each zodiac sign . If you're really going to commit to a Hallmark holiday season, download the checklist app