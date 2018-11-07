Which New Hallmark Christmas Movie To Watch, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Life is unpredictable. Given that stark reality, sometimes it's nice to curl up with something utterly predictable, like a chocolate bar — or a Hallmark Christmas movie.
Broadly speaking, the Hallmark Channel's original holiday films follow the same (totally satisfying) pattern. They're about two attractive, single individuals spontaneously brought together during the Christmas season, which, according to pop culture, is more magical than any other 30-day span. The word Christmas usually factors into the title. They're set in quaint, vaguely impossible villages. Characters have oddly specific jobs. The destination is pre-determined, but the journey is always a delight.
This year, Hallmark is releasing 22 new holiday movies — including two that riff off Pride and Prejudice, and three that feature former Full House stars (Candace Cameron Bure is in A Shoe Addict's Christmas, Lori Loughlin is in Homegrown Christmas, and Jodie Sweetin stars in Finding Santa). To sift through this abundance, we've recommended the best one for each zodiac sign. If you're really going to commit to a Hallmark holiday season, download the checklist app.