By now, you are probably familiar with — and have possibly already watched in full — the Netflix original movie The Princess Switch . In it, a type-A baker from Chicago is entered in a baking competition in the fictional country of Belgravia and, almost immediately, discovers she has a doppelganger who just so happens to be a duchess set to marry the prince. The baker and duchess decide to switch places for a few days, and, well, you probably have a good idea of what comes next. (It involves Christmas cheer, high-stakes baking drama, and, of course, people falling in love.)