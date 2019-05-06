Buckingham Palace has announced the Meghan Markle has gone into labor, per the Associated Press. The Duchess, who married Prince Harry back in May 2018, previously said her due date was in "late April," which meant royal baby watch was at an all time high these past few months, with some speculation that the baby had already arrived. Last week, Prince Harry cancelled his scheduled trip to Amsterdam, suggesting that Markle would be going into labor any day now.
The couple is breaking tradition with the birth of their first child, and won't be posing for the tradition photoshoot on the steps of the hospital. Instead, they'll be participating in a low-key photoshoot at Windsor Castle with one reporter, one photographer, and one TV camera a few days after the birth — that means we could be getting baby photos as early as this week.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” a previous statement from Buckingham Palace reads, according to People. "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."
This is a breaking story that will be updated as more details become available.
