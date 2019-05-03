People Think Meghan Markle Is Having A Girl As Prince Harry Cancels Trip To Amsterdam

Royal baby watch has gotten out of control ever since Meghan Markle's "late April" due date has come and gone. While the palace insisted to Entertainment Tonight Canada that they will tell us when Markle has gone into labor, that hasn't stopped people from speculating that the royal baby is already here, or at the very least that the sex of the baby has been revealed.
The Evening Standard has been providing constant updates on the seemingly infinite countdown to the baby's birth, which includes a sighting of a pink blanket in a car that has fans thinking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting a girl.
Advertisement
A witness told the Sun Online that a car with "pink blankets" was spotted in Windsor, being escorted by a police motorcade. Apparently, a Bentley was seen turning down a road that leads towards their home in Frogmore Cottage.
"We saw a vehicle that had pink paraphernalia at the back of the windscreen go past - it was going very slowly over speed bumps," witness Tamoor Ali said. "It seemed like someone was in there who couldn't handle speedbumps — a baby."
This was all people needed to apparently start hanging banners in honor of the baby's arrival, but the Daily Mail says the car in question carried the Queen, who was on her way to St. George's Chapel to present a service of the Royal Victorian Order — an honor she recently bestowed on Kate Middleton.
This news comes just as Prince Harry postponed his upcoming trip to Amsterdam due to "logistical planning."
"The Duke is currently scheduled to travel to The Hague on May 9 for the launch of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 as planned," a spokesman said, according to ES.
Which means that by May 9, this royal baby (boy or girl) will likely already be here.
Advertisement